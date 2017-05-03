Couple’s Dog Missing After Car Stolen In San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A couple is offering a reward for missing their pet dog after the car it was in was stolen from a San Leandro shopping center.
San Leandro police were asking the public’s help in finding “Koda,” a 14-year-old Scottish terrier. Koda was inside a green 1994 Honda Accord in the parking lot of Marina Square Shopping Center on April 22 when the car was stolen.
Surveillance images show the suspect arrived in a white 1994-2001 Acura Integra, entered the Accord and drove off.
The unidentified owners have offered a a $500 reward for the dog’s safe return, adding that Koda is currently in need of daily medication.
Koda was described as an all-black, medium hair length terrier, weighing 19 lbs. Police said the owner has gotten word of unconfirmed sightings in the Richmond and El Cerrito areas.
San Leandro police urged anyone with information about the whereabouts of Koda or the owner’s 1994 Honda accord to contact the department.