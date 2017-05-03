Pedestrian Fatally Struck By Golden Gate Transit Bus In Marin County

SAN ANSELMO (CBS SF) — A Golden Gate Transit Bus fatally struck a pedestrian in San Anselmo Wednesday evening, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.
The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was fatally struck at an intersection on Sir Francis Drake Boulevard, said Marin County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Doug Pittman.
Fairfax police said the location was just east of Broadmoor Avenue and close to Sir Francis Drake High School.
Central Marin Police are investigating the death and the Marin County Sheriff’s Office is assisting them.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.