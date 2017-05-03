Warriors’ Mike Brown ‘Taking The Credit’ For Recent Success

(CBS SF) — The Warriors never trailed in their Game 1 win over the Utah Jazz and have not missed a beat with Steve Kerr sidelined.

Golden State has won all three games with Mike Brown as their acting head coach and ball security has never been better. The Warriors have committed only 24 turnovers in those three games, allowing Brown to do a little gloating to Kerr following practice on Wednesday.

“That’s an area I’m doing a lot better than you. I’ve gotten the point across to our guys a lot better than you… I’m taking the credit, Steve. They think I should take the credit, so I’m going to take the credit,” Brown jokingly said while looking directly into the cameras.

Kerr was not in attendance for Game 1, but Brown says the two have been in constant contact so much so that Brown became alarmed this morning when he could not get a hold of Kerr on Wednesday morning.

“We called him this morning and he didn’t answer so then we called his wife and she answers, she goes ‘Ok, I’ll get him to call you back,’ so he calls us back a few minutes later and before we can say anything the first words out of his mouth are ‘Geez can’t you guys figure it out,” Brown said followed by laughter.

The Warriors lead their series against the Jazz 1-0. Game 2 is Thursday night at Oracle Arena.