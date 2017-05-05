CHP Identifies Rookie Officers Who Fatally Shot Man On Hwy 101

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — California Highway Patrol officials have identified the three rookie officers who shot a man to death on U.S. Highway 101 in San Mateo last week as Eric Lovejoy, Andrew Gomez-Schillaci and Stephanie Combs.

Lovejoy has been a CHP officer for three years, Gomez-Schillaci for 18 months and Combs for one year, CHP Officer Art Montiel said Friday morning.

The man was reportedly trying to carjack a 55-year-old East Bay woman at gunpoint when the officers shot him on April 28, police said.

The incident was initially reported as a crash in the northbound lanes of the highway south of state Highway 92 involving a man brandishing a firearm.

“Any incident involving the use of a weapon by CHP personnel is a serious matter and is thoroughly investigated,” CHP Capt. Jim Allen said in a statement.

The officers are on paid administrative leave, per CHP policy.

“Our officers routinely place themselves directly in harm’s way to protect our communities and the use of force is always a last resort,” Allen said.

“In keeping with our commitment to public accountability, the CHP is fully cooperating with the San Mateo Police Department and the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office,” Allen said.

Following the deadly incident, northbound Highway 101 was closed for hours, causing a traffic jam that outlasted rush hour.