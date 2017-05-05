Oakland A’s Open Peanut-Free Seating Section For Games

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Oakland A’s are taking care of fans with certain food allergies with a move that is a first for a major league baseball team.

The team has decided to accommodate those fans who are allergic to peanuts with their own seating section.

“Buy me some peanuts and cracker jacks! That’s from the beginning of time with baseball,” said A’s Executive Director of Sales and Operations Steve Fanelly. “But for some people, peanuts are not part of their day-to-day diet and can do them harm. So we got to pull the peanuts out of baseball for some people.”

The small section of seating at the Oakland Coliseum will be specially cleaned and maintained to be as free as possible from peanuts. Now folks with nut allergies can have their own special space to safely enjoy the game.

They call it the “Peanut Control Zone.”

We’re not talking lousy seats either. The designated section of seats is on the suite level in deep left field.

“We’re going to keep it open for all games,” said Fanelly.

UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland has treated many folks with nut allergy

“It can actually be life threatening in some cases. This is serious stuff,” said the hospital’s Dr. Lilly Bellman.

Dr. Bellman believes that the A’s are doing the right thing by helping keep vulnerable people safe. But she also noted that nut allergies come in many different forms.

“I have an allergy myself to hazelnuts and Brazil nuts,” said Dr. Bellman.

The A’s said that even though they haven’t sold many tickets for the Peanut Control Zone for Friday’s game, they expect that once word gets out about the $27 seats and spectacular view, things will change quickly.