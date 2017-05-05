Refinery Power Outage Triggers Benicia Evacuation

May 5, 2017 8:16 AM
Benicia, Evacuation, Power outage, Refinery, Valero

BENICIA (CBS SF) — A power outage at the massive Valero Refinery triggered flaring and a plum of smoke streaming out of the facility Friday morning, triggering an evacuation order for some Benicia residents, authorities said.

At about 7:27 a.m., Benicia police announced via their Twitter account that the refinery was experiencing a power outage that resulted in flaring and smoke.

https://twitter.com/BeniciaPD/status/860506620278693888=

Roughly 20 minutes later, police advised anyone in businesses or homes downwind of the facility to evacuate the area.

No additional details were immediately available.

