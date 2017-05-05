Refinery Power Outage Triggers Benicia Evacuation

BENICIA (CBS SF) — A power outage at the massive Valero Refinery triggered flaring and a plum of smoke streaming out of the facility Friday morning, triggering an evacuation order for some Benicia residents, authorities said.
At about 7:27 a.m., Benicia police announced via their Twitter account that the refinery was experiencing a power outage that resulted in flaring and smoke.
Roughly 20 minutes later, police advised anyone in businesses or homes downwind of the facility to evacuate the area.
No additional details were immediately available.