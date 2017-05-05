Woman Flying To Paris On United Ends Up At SFO Instead

May 5, 2017 6:59 AM
SAN FRANCISCO INT’L AIRPORT (KCBS) – Another “oops” for United Airlines, which is apologizing to a passenger who was supposed to fly from Newark, New Jersey to France – but wound up in San Francisco.

The passenger is French and speaks no English. She boarded the plane in Newark thinking it was bound for Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris.

The gate number for the flight had changed – but the passenger says she was not notified.

She showed her boarding pass to a crewmember after finding someone in what she thought was her assigned seat. The flight attendant examined her pass – which read “Newark to Charles de Gaulle” – and was assigned a new seat.

She disembarked in San Francisco, and then had to wait 11 hours before boarding a flight back to Paris.

United gave her a flight voucher and says its working with its team in Newark to prevent something like this from happening again.

