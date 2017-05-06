SF Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Possessing, Distributing Child Porn

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of crimes involving child pornography, police said Friday.
Douglas Forrester, 47, was arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and possession of over 600 files of child pornography, according to police.
The case began with an investigation in March by the department’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit, police said. The investigation identified Forrester as a suspect, according to police.
On Tuesday, police investigators served a search warrant on Forrester’s residence in the 200 block of Noe Street, police said. Forrester was detained at his home during the service of the warrant.
Investigators located hundreds of child pornography files on numerous media devices, police said.
Anyone who has been victimized or had suspicious contact with this individual is asked to contact the Special Victims Unit at (415) 558-5500.
