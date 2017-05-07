CoCo County Sheriff’s Chopper Rescues Hurt Hiker From Mount Diablo

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — A hiker who broke her ankle Saturday on a remote trail on the slopes of Mount Diablo was airlifted to safety and taken to a hospital, sheriff’s officials said Sunday.

At 1:20 p.m. firefighters with the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District asked the sheriff’s office to help with the rescue.

Sheriff’s officials sent their STARR 3 helicopter, which located the hiker about one mile up on Donner Creek Trail.

The hiker was on the ground and not moving, according to sheriff’s officials.

The helicopter crew flew the victim from the trail to a waiting medical crew, who took the victim to a hospital.

Firefighters opted to fly the victim to safety because the trail was steep and the terrain was unstable, sheriff’s officials said.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed