San Francisco Receiving $100 Million Donation To Fight Homelessness

May 7, 2017 10:48 PM
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The city of San Francisco is getting a $100 million donation to reduce homelessness, Mayor Ed Lee tweeted Sunday morning.

Nonprofit Tipping Point has pledged $100 million to cut chronic homelessness by 50 percent in five years, according to the mayor.

Officials with Tipping Point, a San Francisco-based company, said the donation is the largest amount of money raised to reduce homelessness in the city that city officials have ever received.

The money will be used to create new housing as well as improve the mental health, criminal justice and child welfare systems.

