ATF Investigates Fire At San Jose Assyrian Church

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – San Jose fire officials are investigating a fire that started early Sunday morning at the Assyrian Church of the East in Willow Glen.
The fire was extinguished shortly after it started around 1 a.m. on the exterior of the church.
Federal investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are participating in the investigation, San Jose Fire Capt. Kevin Stidham said.
“Any time a religious entity is involved, arson always gets called out automatically, and they always call out the ATF,” Stidham said.
Three or four fires have been reported in Willow Glen this week, a pattern that arson investigators with the department are looking into, Stidham said.
© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.