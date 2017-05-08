Golden State Warriors Beat Utah Jazz, Advance To Western Conference Finals

SALT LAKE CITY (CBS SF/AP) — The Golden State Warriors beat the Utah Jazz in Game Four of the Western Conference Semifinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs on Monday night in Salt Lake City.

The Warriors won 121-95 against the Jazz in Game Four of the semifinals.

Stephen Curry scored 30 points and the Warriors completed a second-round sweep of the Utah Jazz.

The defending Western Conference champions have won both their series in four games and now await the winner of the Rockets-Spurs series that is tied at 2-2.

Interim head coach Mike Brown said before the game he hoped his team would get out to a fast start and the Warriors did exactly that.

Golden State led 39-17 at the end of the first quarter after an onslaught from Klay Thompson and Curry. They combined to shoot 6 for 8 in the opening period.

Thompson finished with 21, Kevin Durant scored 18 and Draymond Green posted his third career postseason triple-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

Gordon Hayward led the Jazz with 25 points and Shelvin Mack chipped in 18.

The Warriors proceed to the 2017 Western Conference Finals.

