Man Found Dead Inside Car Near A Novato School, No Foul Play Suspected

NOVATO (CBS SF) — A man was found dead inside a car parked near a Novato school on Monday afternoon, police said.
At 1:25 p.m. officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on Grant Avenue near Virginia Avenue, just outside Our Lady of Loretto School, according to police Sgt. Chris Jacob.
Responding officers located a man’s body inside the vehicle.
Officers determined the vehicle was not related to the school and did not pose a threat to the students or the public.
Based on an initial investigation, police said it did not appear as if a crime had occurred.
“It doesn’t appear that foul play was involved,” Jacob said.
The manner and cause of the death will be determined by the county’s coroner’s division, according to police.
