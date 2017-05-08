Nicki Minaj Offers To Pay Fans’ Student Loans

May 8, 2017 7:56 AM
By Annie Reuter

(RADIO.COM) – Nicki Minaj remedied many fans’ financial struggles over the weekend when she offered to pay their college tuition. While doing a Twitter chat about her “Regret in Your Tears” music video, one fan asked if she could pay for her tuition.

The rapper said she would gladly help assist her fan, but under one condition:

“Show me straight A’s that I can verify w/ur school and I’ll pay it. Who wants to join THAT contest?!?!🤷🏽‍♀️ Dead serious. Shld I set it up?” Minaj wrote.

While many fans responded, sharing their bills for tuition, books and dorm room fees, Minaj offered to pay more than $20,000 for many of her followers.

“U want to go to college but can’t? How much do u need to get u in school? Is that the only thing stopping u?” Minaj asked an immigrant fan who wrote of how she couldn’t afford classes.

The singer also hinted that this may not be the last time she assists her fans with their college bills.

“Let me make those payments tmrw then see if I have any money left😂. I’ll do some more in a month or 2,” she wrote.

Check out Nicki’s tweets below:

