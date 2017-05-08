Snoop Dogg To Join Linkin Park In San Jose

By Radio.com Staff
(RADIO.COM) – Linkin Park will be joined by hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg on select dates of their One More Light World Tour. The rapper will appear as a special guest on six West Coast dates in October including Seattle, Vancouver, Fresno, San Jose and Los Angeles.
The One More Light World Tour kicks off July 27th in Boston, MA and will make a stop at the SAP Center in San Jose on October 18th along with Snoop Dogg.
Both Linkin Park’s One More Light and Snoop’s Neva Left albums hit stores May 19th.
Linkin Park One More Light Tour with special guest Snoop Dogg:
10/14 – Seattle, WA @KeyArena
10/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
10/17 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State
10/18 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
10/20 – San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
10/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
Pre-sale for the tour begins May 9th. Fans can register now at linkinpark.com. General on-sale is May 12th. For more information visit livenation.com.
