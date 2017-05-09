FBI Acknowledges Comey Misspoke In Testimony About Clinton Emails

WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) — FBI Director James Comey misstated key issues in the Hillary Clinton email investigation during his testimony before Congress last week, two people familiar with the investigation have confirmed.

Comey last week, testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee, told members that Clinton aide Huma Abedin made it a regular practice to forward “hundreds and thousands” of the former Secretary of State’s messages — including those containing classified information — to her husband, disgraced former congressman Anthony Weiner.

But, the sources say that while Abedin did occasionally forward emails to Weiner’s laptop for printing, the number was far smaller than Comey claimed and it wasn’t a usual practice. Furthermore, none of the emails forwarded were marked classified, but later, a small number were found to contain classified information.

The FBI also acknowledged that Comey misspoke, but did not elaborate on the extent of those inaccuracies or how they might be corrected. The emails on Weiner’s laptops were discovered as a part of a sex crimes investigation into Weiner, and threw a wrench into Clinton’s campaign just days before the election, when Comey disclosed that more Clinton-related emails were under review.

Some consider the late October revelation that more Clinton-related emails were discovered tipped the election in favor of now-President Donald Trump. Clinton herself claimed as much last week, when she said she was “on the way to winning until a combination of Jim Comey’s letter on October 28 and Russian WikiLeaks raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me and got scared off.”

Mr. Comey, in his recent testimony, said the thought that his actions may have influenced the election made him “mildly nauseous,” but that he wouldn’t have changed his actions.

Comey is set to testify before Congress Thursday, and may address the issue then.