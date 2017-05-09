Two Hikers Rescued From Fort Funston Cliff Face

May 9, 2017 6:40 PM
Filed Under: Fort Funston, Rescue, San Francisco, San Francisco Fire Department, San Francisco Firefighters

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two hikers got into some trouble on a cliff face at Fort Funston had to be rescued by San Francisco firefighters early Tuesday evening.

Chopper 5 was over the scene live as rescuers pulled the hikers to safety after rappelling down the cliff face.

The two people were approximately 50 feet from the top of the ledge. While it is a popular spot for hang gliders as it is easy for to launch and land there, the two people were not hang gliding as initially reported.

rescue 2 Two Hikers Rescued From Fort Funston Cliff Face

Fort Funston rescue (CBS)

Chopper 5 captured the second person being helped up the cliff face. After getting to the top of the cliff on level ground, the man ran to embrace the other person who had already been rescued.

