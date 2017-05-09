Kevin Spacey Says New ‘House Of Cards’ Is Among ‘Best’ Done

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Has Donald Trump made “House of Cards” obsolete? Don’t count on it, says Kevin Spacey.

The actor, who stars as a power-hungry South Carolina congressman who connives his way to the presidency, says the upcoming fifth season of “House of Cards” is “one of the best” they’ve done and his Frank Underwood is just as backstabbing and deceitful as in other seasons.

“This year, in particular, there’s been a lot of commentary about how we can’t compete in the real world, so it’s not going to be as interesting and the show can’t possibly be as crazy as the real world. And my answer to that is, just you wait. Just you wait,” Spacey said Monday with a smirk.

In the series Underwood conspires with his wife to amass power in Washington through blackmail and betrayal. Despite his character’s manipulation, Spacey encourages viewers to become involved in politics.

“It’s really worthwhile, it’s really worth doing,” he said. “Whether that’s stuffing envelopes for something you believe in or finding out what your community center needs.”

Next month, Spacey will be hosting the Tony Awards and the June 11 telecast might be the night viewers get to see Spacey sing and dance once again.

“Well you know there is a funny tradition in the Tony Awards where people sing and dance so who am I to break the tradition?” he asked.

The fifth season of “House of Cards” premieres May 30 on Netflix.



