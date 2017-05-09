San Jose Lawmakers Agree To Immediately Enact New Tenant Protections

May 9, 2017 10:42 PM
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — There was a major victory for San Jose renters Tuesday.

The San Jose City Council agreed to immediately enact tenant protections that have been the subject of recent rallies.

The new rules restrict a landlord’s ability to evict people without cause.

Among the “acceptable reasons” are nonpayment of rent, property damage, or criminal activity.

The new rules will protect nearly half a million residents.

The urgency ordinance was approved, allowing protections to take effect immediately.

The vote was 8-3, including Mayor Sam Liccardo.

