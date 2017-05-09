Severe Injury Leaves Cal Rugby Player Partially Paralyzed

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — With his teammates from the University of California Rugby team keeping a vigil outside his room, Robert Paylor continued to get treatment at San Jose’s Valley Medical Center Tuesday for a spinal injury that has left him with limited motion in his arms and paralyzed from the waist down.

Paylor was injured Saturday night during the Golden Bears’ national title game against Arkansas State on Saturday night at the Penn Mutual Varsity Cup in Santa Clara.

On a gofundme page, Paylor’s family wrote that the Cal sophomore has a ‘long road’ ahead of him.

“This will be a long and difficult journey for Robert and his outcome is uncertain,” the statement says. “But we know his faith and determination will get him as far as he can go in regaining mobility.”

He has undergone at least one surgical procedure to stabilize his spine.

“Robert is a strong young man with incredible faith, a wonderful family and friends to help him recover,” the family wrote.

Just how strong his support group was evident at Valley Medical Center on Tuesday as his teammates clogged the hallway outside his room.