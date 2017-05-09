California ACLU Warns About Travel To Texas Due To Sanctuary City Ban

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) – The American Civil Liberties Union of California is warning Californians traveling to Texas to “anticipate the possible violation of their constitutional rights when stopped by law enforcement,” after the state approved a law banning sanctuary cities.

Earlier this week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law SB4, which would punish local governments that do not cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

Tonight I signed the law that bans sanctuary cities in Texas. Stiff penalties for violators. #txlege #tcot pic.twitter.com/MeVSCpg2oR — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 8, 2017

“Let’s face it, the reason why so many people come to America is because we are a nation of laws and Texas is doing its part to keep it that way,” Abbott said.

The ACLU said it is concerned the law could lead to widespread racial profiling and illegal arrests. Lawyers with the group said they are planning to challenge SB4 in court.

“Laws like SB4 are ultimately not about immigration; they seek to further a racist agenda aimed at terrorizing communities of color and driving immigrants into the shadows,” said Jennie Pasquarella of the ACLU said in a statement.

The law, which goes into effect in September, would allow the state to withhold funding to cities and jail police chiefs and sheriffs who do not comply.

While Texas and several other states are considering bans on sanctuary cities, lawmakers in Sacramento are debating SB54, which would make California a sanctuary state.

Last month, an executive order by President Donald Trump calling for the withholding of federal funding to sanctuary cities was blocked by a San Francisco federal judge. Trump said he would fight the ruling up to the U.S. Supreme Court, if necessary.