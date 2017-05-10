Dwayne Johnson Considering Run For White House

LOS ANGELES (CBS SF/AP) — After conquering Hollywood, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson may have his sights set on the White House.
The former pro wrestler tells GQ that a presidential run is “a real possibility.”
He if he were president, leadership would be a top priority.
The Hayward-born actor isn’t revealing much about his political leanings, but says he’s not in favor of President Donald Trump’s proposed travel ban because he believes “in inclusion.”
Johnson declined to endorse anyone in the presidential race last year even though he says both campaigns approached him. Johnson explains that he didn’t want to sway anyone’s opinion or make people unhappy with his politics.
Johnson would have at least one high-profile backer in NBCUniversal vice chairman Ron Meyer, who tells GQ he’d vote for Johnson “without a question.”
TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. The Associated Press contributed to this report.