Huge Brawl Mars Fremont Wedding Reception

FREMONT (CBS SF) — Two people were arrested following a huge brawl at a wedding reception in Fremont, which left two other people seriously hurt.

Cellphone video captured the chaotic scene outside the wedding reception Saturday night at the Royal Palace Banquet Hall on the 6000 block of Stevenson Blvd. in Fremont.

Police said as many as 50 people were involved in a fight which apparently began as an argument inside the reception hall, then spilling out into the parking lot.

The video shows at least one man being savagely beaten while lying on the ground. Three other men can be seen huddled around him in a tight circle, repeatedly kicking and punching him in the head.

Investigators said two men remained hospitalized with serious head injuries after the attack; one of them in a coma.

Police arrested 25-year-old Amritpal Singh and have charged him with felony battery. A second man was also arrested on an extraditable warrant out of Missouri, police said.

The bride said she questions whether there was adequate security at the hall and told police the fight began when the reception was crashed by outsiders, who then got upset when they were asked to leave.