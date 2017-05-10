Livermore In-N-Out Burger Closed After Customers Sickened

LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — An In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Livermore has been closed after a number customers reported getting sick, the company said Wednesday.
The restaurant on 1881 N. Livermore Ave. was closed after members of a large travel group reported feeling ill after eating there, according to a statement from In-N-Out Burger Vice President of Operations Denny Warnick.
“We voluntarily closed the restaurant while we investigate the matter and notified the local health department in accordance with our safety protocols,” said Warnick.
The Alameda County Department of Environmental Health has not yet responded to inquiries about the closing.
Warnick said the Livermore restaurant would re-open “once we are certain that there are no issues there.”