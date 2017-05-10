Snapchat Parent Posts Huge Loss, Misses Expectations After IPO

May 10, 2017 1:53 PM
Filed Under: IPO, SNAP, Snapchat, Stock Market, Wall Street

NEW YORK (AP) — Snap, the company behind the Snapchat app popular with young people, says revenue grew sharply, but it had a large net loss related to its initial public offering of stock.

The owner of Snapchat reports a net loss of $2.2 billion in the January-March period. About $2 billion of it was for IPO-related stock compensation costs. A year earlier, before going public, it lost $38.8 million. Snap lost $2.31 per share in the first quarter, compared with 14 cents a year ago.

Snap’s stock is plunging after-hours because the results missed Wall Street’s expectations.

Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting a loss of $1.92 per share.

Revenue nearly quadrupled to $149.6 million from $38.3 million, but it’s less than the $158.3 million that analysts were expecting.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch