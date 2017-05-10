Solano County Stolen Car Pursuit Ends In Crash, 2 Arrested

FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) – Two men in a stolen vehicle allegedly evaded authorities and crashed the vehicle into a police car Tuesday in Solano County, according to sheriff’s officials.

On Tuesday afternoon, Solano County sheriff’s deputies spotted a stolen Jaguar in downtown Fairfield and attempted to stop it. The driver fled and a chase ensued.

According to sheriff’s officials, the driver sped away east on state Highway 12, then took the Civic Center exit. He got back onto eastbound Highway 12 where he skid across the roadway and collided with a passing truck and a Suisun City police car that was stopped to investigate a separate collision.

The driver of the truck and the police officer were unharmed.

The driver of the stolen Jaguar and his passenger allegedly attempted to flee the scene on foot, but were quickly taken into custody by sheriff’s deputies and Suisun City police officers.

The driver was identified as 22-year-old David O’Neal of Fairfield and the passenger was identified as 28-year-old Karmon Morris of Vacaville. They were arrested and booked into the Solano County Jail.

Eastbound Highway 12 at Pennsylvania Avenue in Fairfield was temporarily closed as police investigated the crash.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.