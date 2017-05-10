String Of Suspicious Car Fires In The East Bay Under Investigation

MARTINEZ (KPIX 5) — Investigators are looking into a string of suspicious car fires in Contra Costa County.

There have been at least three in the past couple of days in Martinez, Lafayette and Walnut Creek.

A family was inside their Walnut Creek home when their sedan, parked in the driveway, burst into flames just after midnight.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire before any damage was done to the home.

Within the same hour, a white SUV two miles away in Lafayette was set on fire.

It happened on Padre Street.

A third car fire happened the night before in Martinez.

All of the suspicious fires happened around the same time.

On Wednesday, police were in both neighborhoods checking to see if surveillance cameras were recording at the time of the fires.

A 30-year Walnut Creek resident told KPIX 5 he’s considering ramping up his home security system.