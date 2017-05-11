A’s Unveil All-You-Can-Watch Baseball Ticketing System

(KPIX) – The A’s effort to inject some spice into the fan experience at the Oakland Coliseum took another step forward today.
The team introduced Ballpark Pass, a new ticketing system that allows fans to attend every home game (excluding playoffs) for a flat fee of $19.99 per month.
The A’s are one of a handful of MLB teams to implement the system that’s done entirely on the mobile phone.
Ticket buyers are allowed to purchase a maximum of eight passes and are assigned a seat location via text message hours before first pitch.
Ballpark Pass is the latest attempt by new president Dave Kaval to boost attendance at home games. In the early part of the season the team is averaging 16,159 fans per game – second to last in baseball.
Last month Kaval decided to remove the tarps and opened the upper deck for the first time in a decade. He also created Championship Plaza and Shibe Park Tavern.
The franchise is expected to announce the site of their new ballpark in downtown Oakland sometime this year.