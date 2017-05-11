Gov. Brown To Unveil Revised Spending Plan

May 11, 2017 7:33 AM
Filed Under: Budget, Budget Deficit, California budget, Gov. Jerry Brown

SACRAMENTO (AP) — California Gov. Jerry Brown is scheduled to release his revised state budget amid lower-than-expected revenue and uncertainty about future federal spending on health care.

The release of Brown’s spending plan Thursday kicks off a month of negotiations with the Legislature.

Brown in January proposed a $122.5 billion budget for the next fiscal year that kept general fund spending mostly flat. The Democratic governor called for more than $3 billion in cuts because of a projected deficit he pegged at $1.6 billion. His administration later acknowledged it miscalculated health care costs. The governor is expected to release an updated deficit projection at the Capitol news conference.

Democratic legislative leaders gave January’s proposed budget a tepid response. They rejected the governor’s proposed cuts to college scholarships.

By law, about half the state’s spending goes to education.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch