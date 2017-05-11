Woman Driving On Wheel Rims Accused Of DUI In Petaluma

PETALUMA (CBS SF) – Petaluma police arrested a Rohnert Park woman on suspicion of DUI Wednesday after she was found driving without tires on the passenger side of a vehicle.

A witness called police around 6:15 p.m. to report passing a gray Nissan Altima driving south on U.S. Highway 101 north of Petaluma without tires, police said.

The witness said the car was traveling very slowly and appeared to be on the wheel rims. The witness exited the highway at Petaluma Boulevard North and parked in a Chevron gas station, and the Nissan pulled into the gas station a moment later, police said.

When the witness contacted the woman to see if she needed help, he smelled alcohol and called 911, police said.

Police identified the driver as Lynn Mays, 53, of Rohnert Park. She was given field sobriety tests, and a preliminary blood alcohol test result indicated her level was 0.217 percent, police said.

Mays is on probation for a previous DUI conviction on April 11 and her driver’s license is suspended, police said. She was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of DUI and violation of probation.

