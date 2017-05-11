Reported Shooting Shuts Down Southbound Hwy 101 Near Healdsburg

HEALDSBURG (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol, Healdsburg police and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office have responded to a reported shooting on southbound U.S. Highway 101 near Healdsburg Thursday afternoon.
Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Crum said two shooting victims were found on the side of the highway just north of Westside Road.
The incident was reported at 12:12 p.m., CHP officials said.
A full highway closure was in effect at the Dry Creek Road on-ramp to southbound Highway 101 at 12:54 p.m., according to the CHP.
Healdsburg traffic needing to access southbound 101 can re-enter the freeway from the Central Healdsburg Ave. on-ramp