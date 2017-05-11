Two Brentwood Cars Torched In Latest Suspicious Fires

BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) – Authorities on Thursday were investigating two early morning car fires in Contra Costa County, the latest in a string of suspicious East Bay car fires this week.

Fire investigators said they deemed the two Brentwood car fires as suspicious, saying it was highly unlikely two cars would catch fire around the same time in the same neighborhood.

The fires bring the number of suspicious possible car arson cases in the East Bay to five in just the past week.

A neighbor’s cell phone video captured the intense flames ripping through a Honda parked in front of the Brentwood home on Highland Way. Firefighters said they received the call about the fire at about 3:38 a.m.

Video then shows firefighters arriving at the scene in time to stop the fire from spreading into the house.

“The whole front of the car engulfed in flames,” said neighbor Chris White.

Shortly before that fire at around 3:30 a.m. less than a mile away at 1156 Hollowbrook Court, a truck went up in flames.

A neighbor recorded video after hearing several explosions across the street.

The truck owner who gave his name as John said his family was fast asleep in the back of the house when a neighbor alerted them.

“So our neighbor was leaving for work. He rang our door bell continuously,” said John. “So we quickly rounded everybody up and ensured the fire department was on its way.”

Fire firefighters put out both fires before any one was hurt. Investigators believe the cause could be arson.

The Brentwood fires follow a string of three other car fires that happened this week in Walnut Creek, Lafayette and Martinez.

The incidents have sparked concern among Contra Costa County residents.

“It happened in front of my house. It makes me worried and scared,” said neighbor Rochelle Soriano. “Who are they targeting? Why are they targeting certain cars or families? I don’t know.”

The homeowners at Hollowbrook Court were left with charred pieces of metal, a destroyed garage door and many unanswered questions.

“Just frustrated. There’s no reason for this stuff to happen,” said John. “It’s putting people’s lives at risk for no reason.”

Contra Costa County Fire Protection District is leading the investigation to determine how all these car fires started.