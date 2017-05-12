BART Cancels Track Work On Sunday Due To Warriors Playoff Game

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – BART officials Friday morning are reporting track work occurring this weekend between the Lake Merritt and Fruitvale stations in Oakland will occur on Saturday only due to the Golden State Warriors playoff game on Sunday.

BART will resume regular service on Sunday as the Warriors take on the San Antonio Spurs for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Lake Merritt Station also will only be closed Saturday.

BART had previously reported the track closures would occur on select Saturdays and Sundays between April and July.

On Saturday, BART riders can expect delays of 20 to 40 minutes through the closure area.

Riders heading to Oakland International Airport should also expect delays.

There will be a free shuttle available to transport riders.

Tip-off for Game 1 is scheduled at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.