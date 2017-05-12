BART Cancels Track Work On Sunday Due To Warriors Playoff Game

BREAKING: Deadly Crash On I-580 Near TracyLatest KCBS Traffic Conditions

May 12, 2017 8:14 AM
Filed Under: BART, Fruitvale, Golden State Warriors, Lake Merritt, Western Conference Finals

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – BART officials Friday morning are reporting track work occurring this weekend between the Lake Merritt and Fruitvale stations in Oakland will occur on Saturday only due to the Golden State Warriors playoff game on Sunday.

BART will resume regular service on Sunday as the Warriors take on the San Antonio Spurs for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Lake Merritt Station also will only be closed Saturday.

BART had previously reported the track closures would occur on select Saturdays and Sundays between April and July.

On Saturday, BART riders can expect delays of 20 to 40 minutes through the closure area.

Riders heading to Oakland International Airport should also expect delays.

There will be a free shuttle available to transport riders.

Tip-off for Game 1 is scheduled at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

