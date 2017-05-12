Gallo’s 3-Run Swat Lifts Rangers Over The A’s In Texas

May 12, 2017 9:03 PM
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Joey Gallo hit a game-ending three-run homer and the Texas Rangers won with a four-run ninth inning for the second night in a row, this time beating the Oakland Athletics 5-2 on Friday night.

Gallo’s 12th homer of the season, off A’s closer Santiago Casilla (0-1), hit high off the foul pole down the right field line.

Jonathan Lucroy and Rougned Odor got the ninth started with consecutive singles. Mike Napoli, whose three-run homer ended a 5-2 win over San Diego on Thursday night, then hit a deep sacrifice fly to tie the game.

Odor was stopped at third when Carlos Gomez doubled into the right-center gap, but they all came home on Gallo’s blast that gave the Rangers their fourth consecutive victory.

Keone Kela (1-1), the fourth Rangers pitcher, went the last two innings.

