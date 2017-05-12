Golden Gate Bridge Restricts Visitor Parking On Mother’s Day

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Golden Gate Bridge officials are urging visitors on Mother’s Day to take mass transit, bike, taxi or rideshare to the bridge, as parking lots next to the bridge will be closed to personal vehicles.

Officials said drivers who take their own cars to the bridge won’t be allowed to park at the Welcome Center in San Francisco or at Vista Point in Marin County from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The district said in a statement, “We hope these measures will mitigate the significant traffic backups that occur on busy weekends as visitors queue for a limited number of parking spaces.”

Taxis and rideshares will be allowed to pick up and drop off at the Welcome Center, but not at Vista Point.

Parking will be open in the overflow lots along Lincoln Blvd. and the Presidio.

The Welcome Center and café’s will be open as usual on Sunday.