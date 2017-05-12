Grieving Dad Gets Steph Curry’s Autograph On Dead Daughter’s Basketball Shoes

CUPERTINO (CBS SF) — It was a shocking and sad death in the South Bay: a 16-year-old basketball star collapsed on the court and died last Saturday.

Her friends and family are grieving but they were able to get some comfort from Warriors superstar Stephen Curry.

Kimberly Nuestro, a sophomore at Homestead High in Cupertino, was playing basketball at school when she fell. She said she was fine and kept playing. Then, minutes later, she stopped breathing and collapsed.

She died at Stanford Medical Center the next day.

Kimberly was wearing Warriors star Steph Curry’s basketball number, 30, when she collapsed.

After her death, Kimberly’s father, Ramir Nuestro, reached out on social media, hoping Curry would honor one of his daughter’s wishes by signing her sneakers.

That wish was granted. Curry signed the girl’s sneakers on Tuesday.

Homestead High principal Greg Giglio says Kimberly was a shy girl but basketball was a way she could come out of her shell. She was good at it and felt strong and confident.

Grief counselors have been available to talk to students at Homestead High all week.