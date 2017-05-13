Police Chase Ends In Fatal Crash At Concord Preschool

CONCORD (KPIX) — A police chase in Concord Saturday ended with a fatal crash in front of a preschool.
The pursuit began in Clayton and ended on Myrtle Drive in Concord when the suspect’s car crashed into the front lawn of a Montessori school.
Jason Stoddard saw the aftermath — a white Toyota sedan with paper plates from Dublin Toyota flipped.
“I saw about eight cop cars swoop in right after ’em, sirens blaring,” Stoddard told KPIX.
Officers from Clayton and Concord along with the Highway Patrol told neighbors that the car was stolen.
There were two women and a dog inside.
“(There was) a lot of blood,” Stoddard said. “(One woman) got carried away on a stretcher. She didn’t look to be in too good condition and the other one was completely lifeless when they brought her out of the car,” he added.