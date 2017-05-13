Police Chase Ends In Fatal Crash At Concord Preschool

May 13, 2017 11:08 PM
Filed Under: Clayton, Concord police, Crime, Fatal crash, Montessori, Police chase

CONCORD (KPIX) — A police chase in Concord Saturday ended with a fatal crash in front of a preschool.

The pursuit began in Clayton and ended on Myrtle Drive in Concord when the suspect’s car crashed into the front lawn of a Montessori school.

Jason Stoddard saw the aftermath — a white Toyota sedan with paper plates from Dublin Toyota flipped.

“I saw about eight cop cars swoop in right after ’em, sirens blaring,” Stoddard told KPIX.

Officers from Clayton and Concord along with the Highway Patrol told neighbors that the car was stolen.

There were two women and a dog inside.

“(There was) a lot of blood,” Stoddard said. “(One woman) got carried away on a stretcher. She didn’t look to be in too good condition and the other one was completely lifeless when they brought her out of the car,” he added.

Police Chase Fatal Crash Concord

A tow truck removed the crashed Toyota from the Montessori preschool on Myrtle Dr. in Concord. (CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch