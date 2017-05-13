Suspected Serial Arsonist Arrested In East Bay Early Morning Car Fires

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) – A suspected serial arsonist has been arrested in a series of early morning East Bay car fires that have left vehicles charred and destroyed at homes from Brentwood to Walnut Creek to LaFayette, authorities said Saturday.

A fire official told KPIX 5 the arrest was made overnight, but no other details were immediately available.

The two latest fires occurred early Friday morning. They were set on Crescenta Court in Lafayette and on Juanita Drive in Walnut Creek, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.

“I could barely see from my window to across the street, there was so much smoke,” said Walnut Creek car owner David Blumberg.

His Acura, parked in front of his home, went up in flames around 2 a.m. A neighbor called 911.

“If it would have been up to me, it would have probably ended up in my house because I was asleep,” said Blumberg.

There were no reported injuries in the fires.

The fires Friday morning mark the sixth and seventh vehicle fires set this week in the East Bay.

There were two vehicle fires reported in Brentwood Thursday, one reported in Walnut Creek and one in Lafayette on Wednesday, and there was a fire reported in Martinez on Monday.

Contra Costa County officials called in outside agencies to help with the investigation.

“The one yesterday in Brentwood did start to spread to one of the houses right under the bedroom of a child, so this is extremely dangerous,” Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Robert Marshall.

Investigators have said they believe the vehicle fires may be related and tied to other cases from earlier this year.

Anyone who lives near the scene of a recent vehicle fire and may have witnessed unusual or suspicious activity is asked to call the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District Arson Tip Line at 1 (866) 50-ARSON.

