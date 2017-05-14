Fatal Saturday-Night Shooting In Salinas Believed To Be Gang-Related

SALINAS (CBS SF) — Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday night in Salinas as gang-related.

At 10:47 p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of Paloma Avenue, police said.

According to police, an investigation revealed that the victim drove his vehicle to the home to visit a family member. While there, he walked out of the house to use his phone and was confronted by at least two suspects.

The suspects fired several rounds, striking the victim and the house. The suspects then fled, possibly in a small, white SUV and were last seen driving south on Tampa Street, police said.

Someone inside the home heard the gunshots and later found the 23-year-old male victim down on the porch. He had been shot several times in his upper body, police said.

Police were called and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Although the victim does not have any history of gang involvement, police are investigating this case as gang-related.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Salinas police Detective Dave Poulin at (831) 758-7270 or Detective Byron Gansen at (831) 758-7137 or byrong@ci.salinas.ca.us. Anonymous tips can be called to (831) 775-4222 or 1-800-78-CRIME.

