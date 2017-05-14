Suspects At Large After SF Russian Hill Shooting Sunday Morning

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Suspects in a shooting Sunday morning in San Francisco’s Russian Hill neighborhood are at large, police said.
Someone called police at 9:30 a.m. to report that shots were fired in the 2700 block of Polk Street.
Two vehicles were seen in the area. One went north on Polk Street and officers did not find it when they arrived, police said.
Officers located bullet casings in the area. No one reported being injured.
No other information was immediately available, according to police.
