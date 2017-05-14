Spurs Face Warriors in Game One of the Western Conference Finals

May 14, 2017 1:28 PM
OAKLAND (CBS/AP) — The NBA Western Conference finals began Sunday afternoon in Oakland as the Golden State Warriors faced off against the San Antonio Spurs.

The Warriors are 8-0 in the playoffs so far and eyeing a third straight trip to the NBA Finals. The Spurs are back in the conference finals for the first time since winning the 2014 title.

