Carroll Says Seahawks Considering Kaepernick As Backup

May 15, 2017 2:51 PM
RENTON (AP) — Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Monday that the team is considering Colin Kaepernick and Robert Griffin III as possible backup options to starting quarterback Russell Wilson.

In an interview with KIRO-AM, Carroll was asked specifically about the pair of veteran quarterbacks who would seem to fit the style Seattle desires in Wilson’s backup.

“We’re looking at everybody. We really are,” Carroll said. “We’ve been tracking everything that is going on and we’ve got cap and roster issues and stuff like that that we’re trying to make sure we manage properly but quite frankly, yes, we’re looking at all those guys.”

Trevone Boykin served as Wilson’s backup last season but has run into off-field issues during the offseason. Carroll often praised Kaepernick when he was with San Francisco.

