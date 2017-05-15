Former Deputies Plead Guilty To Trafficking Marijuana Seized In Raids

May 15, 2017 8:49 PM
BAKERSFIELD (AP) — Federal prosecutors say two former deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office pleaded guilty to selling marijuana that had been seized in raids.

U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert says 34-year-old Derrick Penney and 30-year-old Logan August pleaded guilty Monday to marijuana trafficking charges.

Court documents show Penney and August were deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office when in 2014 they conspired with former Bakersfield Police Department detective Patrick Mara and others to steal marijuana from a Sherriff’s storage unit.

A former confidential informant who worked with August then sold it and gave each deputy about $1,200 from the sales.

According to August’s plea agreement, that same year he separately stole about 25 pounds of marijuana that was then sold by the same informant who gave him $15,000 from the sale of that marijuana.

August and Penney face a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

