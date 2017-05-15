KPIX Sky Drone 5: Woodside’s Filoli Gardens

May 15, 2017 11:36 AM
WOODSIDE (CBS SF) — Built by gold baron William Bowers Bourn II, the Filoli Gardens have been a tranquil refuge for Bay Area residents since it was acquired by the National Trust for Historic Preservation in 1975.

Spread over 16 acres, the gardens were groomed further by Mr. William P. Roth and Mrs. Lurline Matson Roth, who purchased the home in the 1930s.

The Roth family built Filoli’s botanic collections of camellias, rhododendrons and azaleas, notably in the woodland garden.

Lurline Matson Roth donated the entire estate to the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

If you have never visited the garden, watch the unique views offered by KPIX Drone 5.

