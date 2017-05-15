Two Wounded In East Bay Freeway Shooting

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — Two people exiting Highway 880 in a truck were wounded in a Hayward freeway shooting late Sunday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.
CHP Sgt. Brad Hopkins said the shooting took place at 9:15 p.m. on the Winton Ave. off-ramp.
“Judging by the bullet holes in the vehicle, it appears they pulled up alongside the Tacoma and opened fire on the drivers side of the Tacoma,” Hopkins said.
Two of the three people inside the Tacoma were struck by gunfire, sustaining non-life threatening injuries. They were transported to the hospital in stable condition.
Hopkins said investigators have determined the shooting was an “isolated incident. He did not know if the shooting was the result of a road rage encounter.
“It’s unknown if there was a prior incident that may have caused this to happen,” he said.
After the shooting, the suspect’s vehicle sped away. The CHP did not have a description of the vehicle as of early Monday.