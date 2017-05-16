Court Throws Out Lawsuit To Cancel Google’s Trademark Ownership

May 16, 2017 3:44 PM
Filed Under: 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, Google, Trademark

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal appeals court has rejected a lawsuit that aimed to cancel Google’s trademark by arguing that “google” is now synonymous with searching the Internet.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Tuesday it was not enough to show that people use the verb “google” generically to refer to searching the web. The lawsuit had to show that people understood “google” to mean Internet search engines generally, and not just Google’s search engine.

A three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit said the lawsuit did not present enough evidence to support such a claim.

Richard Wirtz, an attorney for two men who filed the lawsuit, said the ruling further expands the wide monopoly already granted to trademark owners.

