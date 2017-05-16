Police Arrest SF Man Allegedly Caught On Video Abusing His Puppy

May 16, 2017 4:19 PM
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco man was arrested Saturday after he was filmed allegedly abusing his 10-month-old puppy.

Zixuan Liu, 26, was arrested on suspicion of felony animal cruelty for allegedly hitting, kicking and otherwise mistreating the Shiba Inu puppy, according to San Francisco Animal Care and Control officials.

Aniki, a Shiba Inu puppy is pictured in the arms of an Animal Care and Control officer. (Photo courtesy of SF Animal Care and Control)


The charges carry fines of up to $20,000 or possible jail time. Liu has been released on $15,000 bail.

The puppy, Aniki, is being treated for bruises and abrasions and is in the custody of Animal Care and Control.

Anyone with evidence that animals are being mistreated is asked to call Animal Care and Control at (415) 554-9400.

