Skateboarder Rides Modified Board Along San Francisco Cable Car Tracks

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – A skateboarder’s adventure along streetcar tracks in different cities, including along San Francisco’s cable car tracks, is making the rounds on social media.
The video features a Portugal-based engineer riding a specially-designed skateboard along the tracks for a joyride like no other.
Ricardo Marques designed the skateboard after a challenge from Portuguese media outlets, who wanted to see a board that could be used to ride the rails on cobblestone streets in Lisbon, Barcelona and Rio de Janeiro.
The skateboard features a modified front wheel than can fit inside the groove of a streetcar or cable car rail.
Marques wound up bringing it to San Francisco, and took video of himself rolling down California Street.
“This type of dangerous behavior is not encouraged and could jeopardize the safety of themselves and the people around them,” the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency told the San Francisco Examiner in a statement. “We will work with [police] to ensure that we can prevent this type of activity.”
Marques said riding the rails in San Francisco was scary but “spectacular.”