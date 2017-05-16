Warriors Blow Out Spurs, Take 2-0 Series Lead

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Warriors never trailed Tuesday night and blew out the Spurs 136-100 to take a 2-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals.

Golden State wasted no time jumping on the short-handed Spurs, outscoring San Antonio 33-16 in the first quarter. Stephen Curry scored 15 of his 29 points in the opening period.

It was the complete opposite from their sluggish start in Game 1 when the Warriors trailed the Spurs by as many as 25 points.

Golden State shot 67 percent in the first half and set a franchise playoff record with 23 assists to open up a 72-44 lead. They finished the game with 39 assists on 50 made field goals.

The Spurs were playing without All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard, who was sidelined with an ankle injury after landing on Zaza Pachulia’s foot in Game 1. San Antonio played well without Leonard last week in their closeout win against the Rockets, but the Warriors are a much different animal. They shot just xx-percent and Jonathan Simmons was the only Spurs starter in double figures with 22 points.

The Warriors are now 10-0 in the postseason and have won 25 of their last 26 games dating back to the regular season.

Game 3 is Saturday in San Antonio.

Injury Updates:

Zaza Pachulia left the game after only seven minutes with a right heel contusion.

Andre Iguodala sat out with a knee injury. He is questionable for Game 3.