Watch Foo Fighters Perform a New Song ‘The Sky Is a Neighborhood’ Live In San Francisco

By Abby Hassler
(RADIO.COM) – Dave Grohl, backed by Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins and longtime collaborator Rami Jaffee, debuted a new song, “The Sky Is A Neighborhood,” Monday night at the Acoustic 4 a Cure benefit show in San Francisco.
Up on the Fillmore stage, Grohl told the crowd, “I figured on the way up here, I thought we would play a new song. We’ve never played this before to anybody.”
Grohl nearly drowns out his backing band, singing, “The sky is a neighborhood, don’t make a sound. Lights coming up ahead, don’t look down.”
The band’s last release was the 2015 Saint Cecilia EP.
Listen to “The Sky Is A Neighborhood” below:
The Foo Fighters will be back in the Bay Area on Sunday, May 28th at BottleRock Napa Valley.
