Watch Foo Fighters Perform a New Song ‘The Sky Is a Neighborhood’ Live In San Francisco

May 16, 2017 8:30 AM
Filed Under: Acoustic 4 a Cure, Benefit Show, BottleRock Napa Valley, Dave Grohl, Foo Fighters, New Song, Rami Jaffee, Taylor Hawkins, The Fillmore

By Abby Hassler

(RADIO.COM) – Dave Grohl, backed by Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins and longtime collaborator Rami Jaffee, debuted a new song, “The Sky Is A Neighborhood,” Monday night at the Acoustic 4 a Cure benefit show in San Francisco.

Up on the Fillmore stage, Grohl told the crowd, “I figured on the way up here, I thought we would play a new song. We’ve never played this before to anybody.”

Grohl nearly drowns out his backing band, singing, “The sky is a neighborhood, don’t make a sound. Lights coming up ahead, don’t look down.”

The band’s last release was the 2015 Saint Cecilia EP.

Listen to “The Sky Is A Neighborhood” below:

The Foo Fighters will be back in the Bay Area on Sunday, May 28th at BottleRock Napa Valley.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch